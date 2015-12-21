San Rafael '71
Tangerine Dream Vape Pen 0.3g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Whether you’re solving the world’s problems or just organizing your closet, this Sativa strain with traces of citrus is the perfect pot for a new portable format. Our disposable vape pens are ideal for a trial run at a concert or weekend away. Think of it as buying the single before you invest in the whole album.
Tangerine Dream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
741 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
