Have you been Tangerine Dreaming of perfectly rolled, smooth-burning joints? These pre-rolls are packed with finely milled whole bud. This mid-potency THC sativa is down for whatever the day brings on. It’s known for its unique fruity citrus aroma which comes from its terpene profile that includes a blend of myrcene, alpha-pinene, caryophyllene, beta-pinene, and linalool. Each pack contains three, 0.5g pre-rolls with a potency that ranges between 110 – 190 mg/g (11 - 19%) THC and 0 – 1 mg/g (0 – 0.1%) CBD.