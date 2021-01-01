About this product

Saturday only happens once a week, celebrate in style with our new 510 cartridge Lemon Haze. This sativa-dominant hybrid is inspired by OG cultivar Lemon Haze, with a powerful and pungent citrus aroma. Its signature lemon scent comes from terpenes limonene, beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, and alpha-pinene. With its very strong THC potency potential, Saturday’s 510 carts are here for the weekend.



Saturday 510 cartridges are attractively priced without sacrificing potency or quality. We offer flavour focused vape cartridges that have high THC potency potential, ideal for the experienced connoisseur. Made with cannabis biomass and perfectly curated flavour profiles, our extracts offer reliable outcomes without the work. Leave the week behind, it’s finally Saturday.