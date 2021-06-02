Saturday
Saturday Night 1g Pre Roll Joint
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Leave the week behind, it’s finally Saturday. Our Saturday Night 1g pre-rolls are packed with sativa-dominant hybrid Ghost Train Haze. Available in a 1g pre-rolled joint, Saturday Night offers high THC potency potential, ideal for the experienced connoisseur. These dense buds are deep green with purple hue and have a pungent spicy aroma. The hazy scent comes from terpenes like terpinene and caryophyllene, creating a robust experience.
Grown in Ontario, our flower is harvested with care and hand-trimmed to preserve the plant’s unique fragrance and delicate trichomes. Saturday only happens once a week, let us do the work for you. Our Saturday Night pre-rolls are a fully finished product; we have milled, rolled, packed and sealed the joint for you. Saturday Night's Ghost Train Haze pre-rolls are ready for the weekend - are you?
Ghost Train Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
788 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!