About this product
Ignite the City's Energy with NYC Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls!
NYC Sour Diesel is an iconic cannabis strain known for its invigorating effects and pungent aroma. Our pre-rolls are crafted to capture the spirit of the Big Apple, offering convenience and precision. Whether you're hitting the town or seeking creative inspiration, NYC Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls are your passport to an elevated state of mind. Embrace the city's pulse with every puff!
NYC Sour Diesel is an iconic cannabis strain known for its invigorating effects and pungent aroma. Our pre-rolls are crafted to capture the spirit of the Big Apple, offering convenience and precision. Whether you're hitting the town or seeking creative inspiration, NYC Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls are your passport to an elevated state of mind. Embrace the city's pulse with every puff!
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SAUCED
At SAUCED, we've made it our mission to redefine the cannabis experience, delivering the pinnacle of excellence and craftsmanship. Specializing in premium cannabis products, we offer a diverse range of offerings that cater to the most discerning tastes.
Our Products:
1. Live Resin Sauce Cartridges: Immerse yourself in the true essence of the cannabis plant with our live resin cartridges. Meticulously crafted to capture the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavors, our cartridges are a testament to quality and potency.
2. Disposable Vapes: Our disposable vape collection is a seamless blend of innovation and convenience. Rechargeable via USB-C, these vapes are designed to provide you with a hassle-free and extraordinary experience.
3. Flower: Our indoor-grown cannabis flower is cultivated in state-of-the-art facilities, where every input is optimized to ensure premium quality. The result is a line of top-shelf cannabis flower that sets industry standards.
4. Pre-Rolls: Whether you prefer them infused or non-infused, our pre-rolls are a testament to craftsmanship. We take pride in offering you a diverse selection of pre-rolls that cater to your unique preferences.
Quality: We're committed to providing only the highest quality cannabis products, ensuring that every item we offer meets our exacting standards.
Craftsmanship: Our products are the result of careful cultivation and meticulous attention to detail. We believe in the art of cannabis, and it shows in everything we offer.
Innovation: We're continually pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the cannabis industry, from the technology behind our vapes to the cultivation techniques of our flower.
Diversity: We understand that every cannabis enthusiast has their unique preferences. That's why we offer a broad spectrum of products to cater to various tastes and needs.
Our Vision: Provide you with cannabis products that elevate your experience and redefine your expectations. Whether you're a connoisseur or a newcomer to the world of cannabis, SAUCED products offer something extraordinary for everyone.
At SAUCED, it's not just about cannabis; it's about the art of elevating moments and enhancing lives. Experience how THE DRIP IS DIFFERENT and elevate your cannabis journey today.
Our Products:
1. Live Resin Sauce Cartridges: Immerse yourself in the true essence of the cannabis plant with our live resin cartridges. Meticulously crafted to capture the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavors, our cartridges are a testament to quality and potency.
2. Disposable Vapes: Our disposable vape collection is a seamless blend of innovation and convenience. Rechargeable via USB-C, these vapes are designed to provide you with a hassle-free and extraordinary experience.
3. Flower: Our indoor-grown cannabis flower is cultivated in state-of-the-art facilities, where every input is optimized to ensure premium quality. The result is a line of top-shelf cannabis flower that sets industry standards.
4. Pre-Rolls: Whether you prefer them infused or non-infused, our pre-rolls are a testament to craftsmanship. We take pride in offering you a diverse selection of pre-rolls that cater to your unique preferences.
Quality: We're committed to providing only the highest quality cannabis products, ensuring that every item we offer meets our exacting standards.
Craftsmanship: Our products are the result of careful cultivation and meticulous attention to detail. We believe in the art of cannabis, and it shows in everything we offer.
Innovation: We're continually pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the cannabis industry, from the technology behind our vapes to the cultivation techniques of our flower.
Diversity: We understand that every cannabis enthusiast has their unique preferences. That's why we offer a broad spectrum of products to cater to various tastes and needs.
Our Vision: Provide you with cannabis products that elevate your experience and redefine your expectations. Whether you're a connoisseur or a newcomer to the world of cannabis, SAUCED products offer something extraordinary for everyone.
At SAUCED, it's not just about cannabis; it's about the art of elevating moments and enhancing lives. Experience how THE DRIP IS DIFFERENT and elevate your cannabis journey today.
State License(s)
C11-0000650-LIC
78144331956059463801