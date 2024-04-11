Black Butter AKA “Black Truffle” is an indica dominant hybrid which was created by crossing our male cut of Pure Michigan F2 with Gorilla Butter (White Truffle Cut). Black Butter will certainly leave any indica lover feeling satisfied with both its mind & physical effects! The flower that Black Butter can produce is often best described as having a nutty, chocolate scent with hints of butter & burnt rubber. This Hybrid Cannabis strains can be great for both breeders & growers of every skill level
Black Butter Lineage: Pure Michigan F2 x White Truffle Pack Includes: 12x Regular Seeds
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!