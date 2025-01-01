About this product
Candy Blitz is a hybrid strain known for its explosive sweet flavor and mind blowing effects. A cross between Miracle Candy and Rave Candy, this strain delivers a perfect balance of uplifting cerebral stimulation and soothing body relaxation perfect for any time of the day.
Appearance & Aroma:
Candy Blitz boasts dense, frosty buds coated in a thick layer of trichomes, with hues of vibrant green and deep purple. The aroma is an irresistible blend of sweet candy, citrus, and a hint of skunk, making it as delightful to smell as it is to smoke.
Effects & Benefits:
Expect an initial rush of euphoria that enhances creativity and focus, followed by a gentle body buzz that keeps you relaxed without heavy sedation. This makes Candy Blitz an ideal choice for daytime use, social gatherings, creative projects, or during stressful high-pain days!
Medicinal users turn to Candy Blitz for stress relief, mild pain management, and mood enhancement, while recreational users enjoy its balanced high that keeps them uplifted and engaged.
Flavor Profile:
-Sweet candy
-Citrus
-Hints of Skunk/Sour Funk
Best For:
✅ Daytime use
✅ Creativity boost
✅ Socializing
✅ Stress relief
With its deliciously sweet taste and balanced effects, Candy Blitz is a go-to strain for anyone looking for a hard hitting hybrid cannabis strain!
Appearance & Aroma:
Candy Blitz boasts dense, frosty buds coated in a thick layer of trichomes, with hues of vibrant green and deep purple. The aroma is an irresistible blend of sweet candy, citrus, and a hint of skunk, making it as delightful to smell as it is to smoke.
Effects & Benefits:
Expect an initial rush of euphoria that enhances creativity and focus, followed by a gentle body buzz that keeps you relaxed without heavy sedation. This makes Candy Blitz an ideal choice for daytime use, social gatherings, creative projects, or during stressful high-pain days!
Medicinal users turn to Candy Blitz for stress relief, mild pain management, and mood enhancement, while recreational users enjoy its balanced high that keeps them uplifted and engaged.
Flavor Profile:
-Sweet candy
-Citrus
-Hints of Skunk/Sour Funk
Best For:
✅ Daytime use
✅ Creativity boost
✅ Socializing
✅ Stress relief
With its deliciously sweet taste and balanced effects, Candy Blitz is a go-to strain for anyone looking for a hard hitting hybrid cannabis strain!
Candy Blitz - Regular Seeds
Seed CanarySeeds
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Candy Blitz is a hybrid strain known for its explosive sweet flavor and mind blowing effects. A cross between Miracle Candy and Rave Candy, this strain delivers a perfect balance of uplifting cerebral stimulation and soothing body relaxation perfect for any time of the day.
Appearance & Aroma:
Candy Blitz boasts dense, frosty buds coated in a thick layer of trichomes, with hues of vibrant green and deep purple. The aroma is an irresistible blend of sweet candy, citrus, and a hint of skunk, making it as delightful to smell as it is to smoke.
Effects & Benefits:
Expect an initial rush of euphoria that enhances creativity and focus, followed by a gentle body buzz that keeps you relaxed without heavy sedation. This makes Candy Blitz an ideal choice for daytime use, social gatherings, creative projects, or during stressful high-pain days!
Medicinal users turn to Candy Blitz for stress relief, mild pain management, and mood enhancement, while recreational users enjoy its balanced high that keeps them uplifted and engaged.
Flavor Profile:
-Sweet candy
-Citrus
-Hints of Skunk/Sour Funk
Best For:
✅ Daytime use
✅ Creativity boost
✅ Socializing
✅ Stress relief
With its deliciously sweet taste and balanced effects, Candy Blitz is a go-to strain for anyone looking for a hard hitting hybrid cannabis strain!
Appearance & Aroma:
Candy Blitz boasts dense, frosty buds coated in a thick layer of trichomes, with hues of vibrant green and deep purple. The aroma is an irresistible blend of sweet candy, citrus, and a hint of skunk, making it as delightful to smell as it is to smoke.
Effects & Benefits:
Expect an initial rush of euphoria that enhances creativity and focus, followed by a gentle body buzz that keeps you relaxed without heavy sedation. This makes Candy Blitz an ideal choice for daytime use, social gatherings, creative projects, or during stressful high-pain days!
Medicinal users turn to Candy Blitz for stress relief, mild pain management, and mood enhancement, while recreational users enjoy its balanced high that keeps them uplifted and engaged.
Flavor Profile:
-Sweet candy
-Citrus
-Hints of Skunk/Sour Funk
Best For:
✅ Daytime use
✅ Creativity boost
✅ Socializing
✅ Stress relief
With its deliciously sweet taste and balanced effects, Candy Blitz is a go-to strain for anyone looking for a hard hitting hybrid cannabis strain!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seed Canary
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
Notice a problem?Report this item