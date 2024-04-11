Candy Delight – Regular Seeds

This Cross of Miracle Candy x Tagalongz(Oreoz x Peanut Butter Breath) will check All the boxes when it comes to yield, bag appeal, potency,and aroma! Although the Aroma can vary between phenotypes, typically most cultivars will have a strong candy scent with hints of Peanut Butter, Mint, Chocolate, with skunky undertones. Flowers will be covered in sticky trichomes and produce beautiful; dark purple almost black buds. Don't be fooled, Candy Delight is a very potent cannabis strain that ranges between 23% - 28%+ THC! Trust us, you will not regret having these genetics in your garden!

Tagalongz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peanut Butter and Oreoz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tagalongz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, the average price of Tagalongz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tagalongz’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tagalongz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.

We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
