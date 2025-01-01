About this product
Dive into the calming depths of Forbidden BathWater, a luxurious Cannabis strain crafted for those seeking tranquility and a blissful escape from the daily grind. With a rich lineage of top-tier genetics, Forbidden BathWater combines miracle candy with the notorious Zoap, creating a strain which produces nothing but high quality cannabis that’s perfect for cannabis enthusiasts of all types!
Aroma & Flavor:
Forbidden BathWater boasts a unique profile of floral lavender, candy, earthy pine, with a noticeable hint of soap that makes the unusual aroma so much more intoxicating. Its flavor mirrors its aroma, delivering smooth, creamy hits with a strong taste of candy that will leave you wanting to try more!
Effects:
Feel stress and tension melt away as Forbidden BathWater envelops you in a warm, full-body embrace. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a self-care ritual, this strain delivers a gentle euphoria that calms the mind while lulling the body into a state of deep relaxation. Great for alleviating anxiety, muscle aches, and sleeplessness.
Appearance:
This strain produces dense, sticky buds that are visually striking. The flowers display vibrant colors, including deep purples and rich greens, all generously coated with a layer of frosty trichomes, enhancing its bag appeal.
Treat yourself to Forbidden BathWater—because sometimes, the best medicine is pure indulgence!
Sex: Regular (Male/Female)
Pack Size: 12 Regular Seeds
Growth Pattern: Tree style structure with minimal stretching & a fast finisher (Phenotypes may vary)
Flowering Time: 7-8 Weeks
Lineage: Miracle Candy x Zoap
Forbidden BathWater – Regular Seeds
Seed CanarySeeds
About this brand
Seed Canary
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
We're committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
