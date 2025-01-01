Dive into the calming depths of Forbidden BathWater, a luxurious Cannabis strain crafted for those seeking tranquility and a blissful escape from the daily grind. With a rich lineage of top-tier genetics, Forbidden BathWater combines miracle candy with the notorious Zoap, creating a strain which produces nothing but high quality cannabis that’s perfect for cannabis enthusiasts of all types!



Aroma & Flavor:

Forbidden BathWater boasts a unique profile of floral lavender, candy, earthy pine, with a noticeable hint of soap that makes the unusual aroma so much more intoxicating. Its flavor mirrors its aroma, delivering smooth, creamy hits with a strong taste of candy that will leave you wanting to try more!



Effects:

Feel stress and tension melt away as Forbidden BathWater envelops you in a warm, full-body embrace. Perfect for winding down after a long day or enhancing a self-care ritual, this strain delivers a gentle euphoria that calms the mind while lulling the body into a state of deep relaxation. Great for alleviating anxiety, muscle aches, and sleeplessness.



Appearance:

This strain produces dense, sticky buds that are visually striking. The flowers display vibrant colors, including deep purples and rich greens, all generously coated with a layer of frosty trichomes, enhancing its bag appeal.



Treat yourself to Forbidden BathWater—because sometimes, the best medicine is pure indulgence!

​



Sex: Regular (Male/Female)



Pack Size: 12 Regular Seeds



Growth Pattern: Tree style structure with minimal stretching & a fast finisher (Phenotypes may vary)



Flowering Time: 7-8 Weeks



Lineage: Miracle Candy x Zoap

