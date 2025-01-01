About this product
Hash N' Candy – Sweet, Potent, and Irresistible
The Hash N' Candy strain is a delectable, dessert-inspired hybrid that delivers a sweet, Candy aroma with hints of Jelly and Skunk—just like the name suggests. This Sativa-leaning hybrid is celebrated for its smooth smoke, euphoric high, and deeply relaxing effects, making it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs and those seeking a blissful, stress-relieving experience.
Flavor & Aroma:
Sweet Candy – A rich, sugary profile reminiscent of fresh Candy.
Jelly & Skunk Undertones – Smooth, dessert-like exhale with a subtle, Skunky finish.
Light Earthiness – A balanced touch of herbal notes rounds out the sweetness.
Effects & Benefits:
Euphoric Uplift – Provides an initial wave of happiness and mental clarity.
Deep Relaxation – Melts away stress, tension, and body aches.
Sedative Comfort – Ideal for evening use, promoting restful sleep.
Appetite Boosting – May induce the munchies, perfect for food lovers.
THC Content:
Typically 22-27% THC, making it a potent choice for experienced users.
Best For:
Daytime Use – Great For Daytime Relaxation.
Stress & Anxiety Relief – A go-to strain for managing daily stress.
Sleep Aid – Helps with insomnia and deep relaxation.
With its dessert-like flavor profile and deeply calming yet uplifting effects, Hash N' Candy is a treat for both the mind and body. Whether you’re looking to relax, sleep, or simply indulge in a sweet and smooth smoking experience, this strain delivers pure satisfaction with every hit.
Indulge in the Hash N' Candy strain—where flavor meets full-bodied relaxation!
Sex: Regular (Male/Female)
Pack Size: 12 Regular Seeds
Growth Pattern: Bush Like structure with minimal stretching & a fast finisher (Phenotypes may vary)
Flowering Time: 7-8 Weeks
Lineage: Miracle Candy x Apples & Bananas
