Hash N' Candy – Sweet, Potent, and Irresistible



The Hash N' Candy strain is a delectable, dessert-inspired hybrid that delivers a sweet, Candy aroma with hints of Jelly and Skunk—just like the name suggests. This Sativa-leaning hybrid is celebrated for its smooth smoke, euphoric high, and deeply relaxing effects, making it a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs and those seeking a blissful, stress-relieving experience.



Flavor & Aroma:



Sweet Candy – A rich, sugary profile reminiscent of fresh Candy.

Jelly & Skunk Undertones – Smooth, dessert-like exhale with a subtle, Skunky finish.

Light Earthiness – A balanced touch of herbal notes rounds out the sweetness.



Effects & Benefits:



Euphoric Uplift – Provides an initial wave of happiness and mental clarity.

Deep Relaxation – Melts away stress, tension, and body aches.

Sedative Comfort – Ideal for evening use, promoting restful sleep.

Appetite Boosting – May induce the munchies, perfect for food lovers.



THC Content:



Typically 22-27% THC, making it a potent choice for experienced users.



Best For:



Daytime Use – Great For Daytime Relaxation.

Stress & Anxiety Relief – A go-to strain for managing daily stress.

Sleep Aid – Helps with insomnia and deep relaxation.



With its dessert-like flavor profile and deeply calming yet uplifting effects, Hash N' Candy is a treat for both the mind and body. Whether you’re looking to relax, sleep, or simply indulge in a sweet and smooth smoking experience, this strain delivers pure satisfaction with every hit.



Indulge in the Hash N' Candy strain—where flavor meets full-bodied relaxation!



​



Sex: Regular (Male/Female)



Pack Size: 12 Regular Seeds



Growth Pattern: Bush Like structure with minimal stretching & a fast finisher (Phenotypes may vary)



Flowering Time: 7-8 Weeks



Lineage: Miracle Candy x Apples & Bananas

