Miracle Candy - Feminized Seeds

by Seed Canary
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Miracle candy will produce colorful, beautiful flowers that are dense and insanely sticky. Miracle Candy is no joke when it comes to bag appeal, aroma, potency, & yield as this strain checks all of those boxes! Aroma can vary between phenotypes however typically there will be a strong candy aroma with hints of citrus & diesel. Flowers will be covered in sticky trichomes and have colorful dark purple / green buds. Don’t be fooled, Miracle candy is a very potent cannabis strain that ranges between 22% – 28%+ THC! Trust us, you will not regret having these genetics in your garden!

Sex: Feminized

Pack Size: 6 Feminized Seeds

Growth Pattern: Great structure and even internode spacing. Will stretch during flower aiding in producing a HIGH yield. (Phenotypes may vary)

Flowering Time: 7-8 Weeks

Lineage: Zoomiez (Zoo Runtz x Apples & Bananas) x Cap Junky AKA Miracle Mints

About this strain

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Seed Canary
Seed Canary
Shop products
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.

We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
Notice a problem?Report this item