Rave Candy – 12x Regular Seeds

by Seed Canary
THC —CBD —
About this product

Rave Candy is a selectively bred cannabis strain created using our hand picked Zoomiez Male & Devil’s #13 “Mutant Cut” Mother. This unique cross was bred with the intention to allow growers to find cultivars with unique terps & phenotypes. Each pack comes with 12x seeds which gives you just enough to find some hidden gems!

Rave Candy Lineage: Zoomiez (Zoo Runtz x Apples & Bananas) x Devil’s #13

About this brand

Seed Canary
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.

We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
