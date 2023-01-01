About this product
Watermelon OG is a strain that balances potency and consistency as its Strawberry Kush, Skywalker OG, and OG Kush parents. It provides strong, euphoric effects.
The Auto Watermelon OG or Watermelon OG Autoflower marijuana seeds are an Indica-dominant cannabis strain.
THC Content: 14%
Very high yield.
Flowering in 8 – 9 weeks.
Feminized seeds.
Easy to grow – indoors and outdoors.
$54.17 – $174.01
About this brand
The Seed Connect
The Seed Connect (Marijuana Seed Connect) is a cannabis seed supplier based in Tempe, Arizona – one of the largest marijuana seed banks in the USA. We complement the seeds we breed at our certified ranch with seeds sourced from the leading breeders and seed houses worldwide.
🌱 We sell premium marijuana seeds backed by a germination guarantee. (We replace seeds that don’t germinate)
💵 Familiar safe and secure payments with Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Credit/Debit Cards, or Bitcoin
🚚 Fast Delivery – US deliveries arrive in 3-5 days.
🚚 Reliable shipping with tracking numbers
🚚 Free shipping for orders $100 and over
🌱 Free Extra Seeds* with every order
🏆 Free Seed Points that can be used at checkout.
Want to get in touch? Call (602) 318-9728 or email hello@seedconnectllc.com
*While stocks last.
