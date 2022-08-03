About this product
AK-47's parents genetics come from South America, Colombia, Mexico, as well as Thailand, this strain has a complex blend of flavours and effects.
Characteristics ofAK-47 Seeds
This AK-47 strain has a fairly short growing time of 8 weeks from seed to flower and known to produce dense indica like buds with earthy, pungent, and sweet tastes as well as a staggering yield, AK-47 Seeds boast up to 750-850g per m² indoor.
About this strain
AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
AK-47 effects
