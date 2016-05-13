About this product
Alien Technology, also known as "Alien Tech," is an indica marijuana strain. Very little is known about Alien Technology other than it is a landrace strain selected from a handful of seeds acquired by breeder OBSoul33t from a US soldier returning from Afghanistan. It is a pure indica that features light green buds, incredible trichome production, and a spicy, hashy flavor/aroma with fuel undertones. Reports indicate that the high is more stimulating than your typical indica, while lasting as long as 6 hours. Alien Technology has been used in breeding some of today’s most potent hybrids such as Alien Dawg and Alien Kush.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
