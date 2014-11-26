About this product
Amnesia Cannabis Seeds are a an extremely productive strain first created by a Dutch farmer using the infamous Haze, Northern Lights, and a few other strains such as: Skunk #1, Jack Herer, and Cinderella 99.
Amnesia offers a euphoric, and uplifting high an is also one of the best strains for social anxiety and other mood disorders. But be wary, with highly potent 100% Sativa effect it may be a bit too much for some new users as it can produce intense psychotropic effects. Amnesia is extremely popular in the Netherlands and is sold in almost every coffee shop along with Haze and other staples.
The high production value and extreme potency has earned it too many awards to name, now considered an elite cannabis strain and has become a highly sought after strain worldwide.
Amnesia Cannabis Seeds can be grown both indoors and out with great results, expect a fairly stout plant at about 120cm with good yields of very resinous dense buds, with a very fruity taste and odor that have a natural resistance to mold.
