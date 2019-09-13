About this product
Auto Quarter Pounder is ready around 80 to 85 days after germination which is a little longer than other Autos, but the additional grow time is needed for this strain to ensure maximum potency and yield size.
The plants grow larger than most and will easily reach up to 2 meters tall in the right conditions.
Auto Quarter Pounder will amaze even the seasoned grower, with its predominately Indica genetics and appearance, the heavy handed effect also has a sweet and sour, citrus-like aroma and taste.
Auto Quarter Pounder Strain Genetic Information
Seedbank Canuk Seeds
Sex Feminized
Variety Mostly Sativa
Flowering Type Autoflowering
Flowering Time 85 days from seed
Where to Grow Indoor, Greenhouse, Outdoor
Taste / Flavor Citrus, Sour, Sweet
Plant Height up to 2m tall
CBD Content High
THC Content 25%
Yield 6 oz. per plant with co2 under 1000 hps, or outdoors in the south
Medical users will find the effects of Auto Quarter Pounder Strain to be a perfect relief of pain, nausea, and appetite loss. These Auto Quarter Pounder seeds produce very large solid plants with great yields.
About this strain
9 Pound Hammer, also known as "9 Pound Hammer" and "Nine Pound Hammer," is an indica marijuana strain created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
