The Bubblegum strain originates in the U.S. and was then brought over to the Netherlands by Serious Seeds who further stabilized and perfected the strain.
Bubblegum strain has won numerous Cannabis Cups and similar festivals all around the world. In 2004 and 2005 it won 5 local and national Cups in Spain alone, and was named ‘Plant of the year’ by the ‘Soft Secrets’ magazine, because it it won so many competitions for Spanish growers.
Characteristics of the Bubblegum Strain
These Bubble Gum seeds from Serious Seeds is leaning more on the sativa side, however it is a strong sturdy plant, with its trademark sweet smell that some say resembles real bubble gum taste. There is a well pronounced sweet strawberry flavour and it delivers a euphoric high, which are all trademarks of this famous Bubblegum strain.
Bubble Gum, sometimes called "Bubba Gum," is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high. Bubble Gum is 17% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. In large doses Bubble Gum can dry out your mouth, so make sure you have adequate hydration available while you partake. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubble gum and sweet floral flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. The average price per gram of Bubble Gum is $10. According to growers, this strain flowers into light green and fluffy buds with visible trichome coverage that appears frosty. It's regarded as easy to grow, and has an average flowering time of 7-9 weeks. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.
