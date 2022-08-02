CBD White Widow Strain has so many great qualities but one of her famous characteristics is the outstanding resin production. This superb Sativa/Indica hybrid will produce a stunning weed plant that with a spectacular white crystal coating.



The CBD version is a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, a super easy to grow plant for those who are looking for premium White Widow Genetics with the added benefit of medicinal CBD.



This Auto White Widow strain will grow an impressive amount of dense buds, yielding a massive bounty when grown in optimal indoor conditions. Grown outdoors in good conditions, she will yield as much as 275g per plant.



This easy to grow white widow strain will generally reach a height of 18-36 inches indoors and an outdoor height of up to two feet, she does have a tendency to stretch and develop long lanky branches. Buds can be get so big that it is best to introduce some plat support midway through the flowering stage to provide extra support.



White Widow can tolerate cooler climates as long as temperatures don’t drop below 10°C. This makes these CBD White Widow seeds a good choice for northern outdoors climates in North America and Europe.



CBD White Widow smokes with an intense flavour that blends sweet and flowery notes with some hints of sour and citrus. The plant makes for an extremely pleasant and aromatic smoke and provide a powerful, long lasting body high. White Widow is the perfect smoke if you want relaxation with excellent medicinal properties.