Feminized Sativa Seeds
Feminized Chocolope sativa seeds are popular with experienced growers, but also a great option for beginners due to the ease of growing. The yield is quite high and you can expect it to finish flowering in 7 to 9 weeks.
Mental and Physical Relaxation
Chocolope is a fast-acting strain that is quite strong, testing at between 17% and 22% THC composition it is often used for effective relief of stress and depression symptoms. Chocolope marijuana strain is also useful for many other medical conditions and an excellent option for pain relief, headaches and nausea.
The sensation is described by most as being quite subtle but powerful at the same time. A feeling of well being, and happiness along with a relaxed energy that is great for focus. This is a great medicinal strain that does not knock you out or make you sleepy, but will allow you to navigate your day with energetic efficiency.
Chocolope Side Effects
As with any strain you should also be aware of the potential side effects of the Chocolope strain, which can cause dry mouth and dry eyes in particular. Some have even reported anxiety, however this is less of an issue with more experienced users.
Chocolope Strain Characteristics
GENETICS
Chocolate Thai sativa crossed with Cannalope Haze sativa
FLOWERING TIME INDOORS 9-10 weeks
FLOWERING TIME OUTDOORS mid to late October
PLANT HEIGHT Tall
THC CONTENT % 19%
CBD % 0.20%
INDICA / SATIVA % 10% / 90%
INDOOR YIELD 21oz/ m2
OUTDOOR YIELD 32oz/ plant
CLIMATE sunny tropical or mediterranean climate
GROWTH LEVEL easy
RESISTANCE TO DISEASE Can be prone to mold and mildew
About this strain
Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.
Chocolope effects
About this brand
Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few.
Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates.
Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75.
Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.