About this product
Breeding the OG back into the Cookies line gives Do-si-dos heavy indica effects, with just enough sativa energy to keep you away from couch lock.
Regardless, calling it 'high-THC' is a bit of an understatement. Working from clone, Fast Buds is using our signature autoflower and cookies genetics to breed Do-si-dos seeds with a high yield that can act as your own personal California dispensary whether you grow indoor or outdoor, and no matter where you are in the world.
THC 27%
CBD 0.1%
Featuring up to 30 percent THC, Do-si-dos is one strong indica. This tantalizing hybrid produces a very powerful, tranquil high with plenty of dreamy euphoric bliss. Experience with cannabis is recommended.
Do-si-dos is a craft hybrid with rockstar genetics. Often featuring between 25 and 30 percent THC, this Girl Scout Cookies offspring packs a serious punch. Do-Si-Dos is a cross between the OG Kush Breath cut of Girl Scout Cookies and a heavy-handed indica strain, Face Off OG.
Bred by Archive Seeds, Do-si-dos is available in seed form. However, these intoxicating flowers might cost you a pretty penny. When seeds were first sold, they were going for a whopping $900 per pack. While the high THC levels certainly contribute to this strain’s value, Do-Si-Dos also produces impressive looking buds.
Deep purples, reds, blues, and lavenders add depth to frosted green calyxes and funky, shortbread scented colas. The effects of this strain are also quite exquisite. At least, they are for fans of heavy indica-dominant highs. Powerfully tranquilizing, this dreamy flower provides consumers with a powerful sensation of body relaxation.
About this strain
Dosidos strain info
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos growing info
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
Dosidos effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
