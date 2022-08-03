About this product
Granddaddy Purple is often used by cannabis users looking to thwart nagging physical pain, anxiety, insomnia, and countless other medicinal benefits. Grandaddy Purple yields massive dense buds that are ready within a 60 day flowering time indoors
About this strain
Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency.
Grand Doggy Purps effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few.
Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates.
Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75.
Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.