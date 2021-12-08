About this product
Girl Scout Cookies is known to be a heavy hitter, so a little will go a long way with this popular hybrid.
Characteristics of Girl Scout Cookies Weed
GSC is Suitable for both indoors and outdoors
Sex: Feminized Seeds
Genotype: 60% Indica/ 40% Sativa
Cross: Og Kush & Durban Poison
Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days
Outdoor harvest time: Early-October
Medical users will find the effects of GSC to be a perfect relief of pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Girl Scout Cookies seeds produce very large solid plants with great yields & Girl Scout Cookies weed flower in 9 weeks.
About this strain
GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).
