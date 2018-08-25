About this product
HiLo is a brand new CBD dominant cannabis strain with 20% CBD and just 1% THC. This exceptional medical strain has quickly become one of our most popular. The buds produce an impressive amount of resin which is ideal for medicinal use, especially with as extracts, distillates, oils, and tinctures.
This CBD-rich feminized cannabis strain contains virtually no THC and as a result it has little to no psychoactive effect. HiLo CBD is the perfect strain for anyone looking for a health boost and a daily pick-me-up without any psychoactive activity.
Widely known for its anti-inflammatory properties, studies now show CBD can effectively treat certain individuals who experience epileptic seizures, and who are otherwise resistant to current medical treatments. CBD has also been shown to be a great mood stabilizer that may effectively treat anxiety and depression.
The 20:1 ratio is our highest CBD:THC ratio strain, with only a small serving of THC to optimize effects. This ratio is non-psychoactive by design and researchers have found anything higher than 20:1 CBD/THC, may have diminishing medicinal effects.
About this strain
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.
CBD OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few.
Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates.
Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75.
Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.