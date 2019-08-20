About this product
The smell and taste is quite extraordinary, even the buds themselves have a hint of fruity pineapple. Pineapple Express is a popular medical strain chosen to treat a lot of medical problems including anxiety, stress and depression. If you are suffering from mild pains and aches, you need not look any further. After your first inhale, you will notice the calming and comforting effects of Pineapple Express immediately. Not only will it heighten all your senses but you will feel energized all the while observing an increase in focus, awareness and creativity.
Pineapple Express Strain Genetics
Suitable for both indoors and outdoors
Sex: Regular Seeds (non-feminized)
Genotype: 70% Indica/ 30% Sativa
Cross: Trainwreck & Hawaiian
Indoor flowering period: 60-70 days
Outdoor harvest time: Mid-October
Pineapple Express sure make a welcome addition to any garden, and these Pineapple Express Seeds are top shelf.
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
About this brand
