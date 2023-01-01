About this product
Alaskan Bananaberry Auto is an indica / sativa hybrid cross with parentage of Alaskan Purple and Strawberry Banana Punch Auto. Easy to grow, even for complete beginners, Alaskan Bananaberry Auto is tolerant of a wide range of conditions and climate types with good resistance to both humidity and drought.
Our latest auto is a very fast developer, reaching maturity in approximately eight weeks from seed through to harvest. A versatile plant, Alaskan Bananaberry Auto can be cultivated in all environments - greenhouse, outdoors as well as indoors. Outdoor yields max. out at 450 gr/plant although growers in higher latitudes and later in the growing season will see returns of 200 gr/plant. The mature buds are green and display purple shades where temperatures drop significantly. Resistance to mould is said to be high with bud density rated as medium. Indoor growers should be awatre that this is quite a loud strain that will benefit from good carbon air filtration.
Scents and flavours are earthy, fruity and with floral notes while THC levels are high at between 16 - 24%, making this a potent, rewarding and pleasing strain for growers that will ensure a good night's sleep for all, such are its restful, dreamy qualities.
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
