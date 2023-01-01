Genetically, it is 70% Indica and produces high levels of resin and terpenes, making it a great strain to make cannabis extracts and concentrates. This is a superb-tasting strain that will have smokers coming back for more and more.



How Badazz Cookies OG Grows

Due to the incredible density of the flowering buds, this is not recommended to grow anywhere with a high level of humidity. Indoor growers need to ensure that the air circulation and exchange in the grow room is really up to scratch; otherwise, the dreaded mould will take hold! Indoor flowering will be finished within 60 - 70 days, and yields can be very good at around 500 gr/m2.



Outdoors these plants can reach a height of up to 300 cm. when planted directly in the ground giving the roots plenty of room to develop. In this environment, the yield will be between 600 - 800 gr/plant with harvest in the first half of October in northern latitudes. Outdoor cultivation should only be attempted in regions where the weather will not cause high levels of humidity and damp otherwise; there is a strong likelihood of the crop being ruined.



Badazz Cookies OG Taste, Smell, and Effect

Badazz Cookies OG is a taste sensation, blending spice notes, chocolate, diesel fuel, and lemon. Although THC levels are high and CBD low, this is not an intensely psychedelic or psychoactive strain, but rather one that is very relaxing without being in any way couch-lock in nature. It imparts a nice happy and contented feeling of being at one with the world.

