Genetically, it is 70% Indica and produces high levels of resin and terpenes, making it a great strain to make cannabis extracts and concentrates. This is a superb-tasting strain that will have smokers coming back for more and more.
How Badazz Cookies OG Grows
Due to the incredible density of the flowering buds, this is not recommended to grow anywhere with a high level of humidity. Indoor growers need to ensure that the air circulation and exchange in the grow room is really up to scratch; otherwise, the dreaded mould will take hold! Indoor flowering will be finished within 60 - 70 days, and yields can be very good at around 500 gr/m2.
Outdoors these plants can reach a height of up to 300 cm. when planted directly in the ground giving the roots plenty of room to develop. In this environment, the yield will be between 600 - 800 gr/plant with harvest in the first half of October in northern latitudes. Outdoor cultivation should only be attempted in regions where the weather will not cause high levels of humidity and damp otherwise; there is a strong likelihood of the crop being ruined.
Badazz Cookies OG Taste, Smell, and Effect
Badazz Cookies OG is a taste sensation, blending spice notes, chocolate, diesel fuel, and lemon. Although THC levels are high and CBD low, this is not an intensely psychedelic or psychoactive strain, but rather one that is very relaxing without being in any way couch-lock in nature. It imparts a nice happy and contented feeling of being at one with the world.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
