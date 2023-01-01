About this product
Banana Jealousy is a three-way hybrid cross of Banana Cream, Jealousy and Gelato 41 strains. This is a high-yielding strain that is relatively easy to grow such that even complete novices can have great success with it in all environments.
Banana Jealousy plants grow tall and can exceed 200cm. in height, especially when grown outdoors. Indoors, flowering takes between 8 - 10 weeks with high production between 450 - 600 gr/m2. Outdoors, or in a greenhouse, each plant can produce up to 750 gr. in ideal conditions. Suitable climates for outdoor cultivation include temperate, warm and hot regions. Northern hemisphere harvests will be ready in late September / early October while those in the southern hemisphere should be ready to harvest in March. While resistance to mould is fairly high these plants are very loud and indoor growers are advised to use good carbon air filters.
Plants produce plenty of resin and are therefore excellent for extract production. Growers can expect fruity scents and flavours (sweet, banana, Skunk) with THC levels of up to 28% while CBD is low at less than 1%, making this a very potent strain.
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
