About this product
Diet Durban THCV:THC 1:1 is an example of a new trend for novel cannabinoid strains that emphasise the production of some lesser-known cannabinoids. In this case THCV is the cannabinoid in question and one that is produced in higher amounts in equatorial sativa strains. Diet Durban THCV:THC 1:1produces equal amounts of both THCV and THC with approximately 7% of each of these two cannabinoids. It was bred by crossing a traditional landrace Thai strain with Caprichosa Thai, resulting in shorter plants with a faster flowering time. An 80% sativa strain.
Diet Durban THCV 1:1 produces approximately 80% purely female plants when grown indoors. Testing has shown that in this environment up to 20% of plants can show male traits in the early stages of flowering and that this is more likely to be the case when water and/or light stress has occurred. Conversely, testing carried out with outdoor-cultivation has revealed that these male traits are rather less likely to be manifest.
Although Diet Durban THCV:THC1:1 performs extremely well outdoors its later harvest time towards the end of October means that growers will need to be sure that the autumn weather will remain fine and sunny until then if the crop is not to be ruined unless a greenhouse is used thereby extending the range of cultivability. Indoor growers will be able to harvest after 9 - 10 weeks of flowering. Yields are very high.
The scent and taste are floral and spicy with pine and aniseed as well as some citrus notes. The THCV:THC ratio is 1:1 with a total of approximately 14% of those two cannabinoids combined along with around 2% CBD. Together they produce a highly lucid, stimulating, cerebral effect that also acts as an appetite-suppressant due to its promotion of feelings of satiety.
Diet Durban THCV 1:1 produces approximately 80% purely female plants when grown indoors. Testing has shown that in this environment up to 20% of plants can show male traits in the early stages of flowering and that this is more likely to be the case when water and/or light stress has occurred. Conversely, testing carried out with outdoor-cultivation has revealed that these male traits are rather less likely to be manifest.
Although Diet Durban THCV:THC1:1 performs extremely well outdoors its later harvest time towards the end of October means that growers will need to be sure that the autumn weather will remain fine and sunny until then if the crop is not to be ruined unless a greenhouse is used thereby extending the range of cultivability. Indoor growers will be able to harvest after 9 - 10 weeks of flowering. Yields are very high.
The scent and taste are floral and spicy with pine and aniseed as well as some citrus notes. The THCV:THC ratio is 1:1 with a total of approximately 14% of those two cannabinoids combined along with around 2% CBD. Together they produce a highly lucid, stimulating, cerebral effect that also acts as an appetite-suppressant due to its promotion of feelings of satiety.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.