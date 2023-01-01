About this product
Fuel D.OG is a 70% sativa, 30% indica plant with excellent potential yields indoors and outdoors. Resin and THC production is also at a very high level. Fuel D.OG improves on Chemdog, being a much more robust plant with a much more intense taste while also developing more oversized calyxes than Chemdog.
How Fuel D.OG Grows
Its rugged appearance is typified by a thicker central stem that is so strong that it does not need to be supported during the later flowering stage despite the high degree of sativa stretch it undergoes once flowering has begun. Large spear-shaped buds surround the main stem like a crown. Outdoor cultivation produces plants that can grow up to 350 cm. tall in optimum conditions.
When cultivated indoors, Fuel D.OG produces yields of 450 - 600 gr/m2 in a 65 - 70 day flowering period, with generous quantities of resin already noticeable in the developing buds during the third week. Its height can be controlled indoors by switching to the flowering light schedule once plants are established and using the SCRoG technique, whereby plants are trained horizontally. Outdoors, each plant can yield 700 - 800 gr. of large, sticky buds with harvests in the northern hemisphere ready at the beginning of October. Its large trichomes, the concentration of terpenes, and the sheer quality of resin make this a very serious proposition for extract/concentrate makers.
Fuel D.OG Taste, Smell, and Effect
Fuel D.OG has a more intense OG Kush taste than the Chemdog parent, with increased diesel emphasis and citric, lemon, and grapefruit scents. THC content is very high with low proportions of CBD. The effect experienced by consumers is one of intense relaxation evolving into a long-lasting narcotic stone that makes Fuel D.OG more suitable for evenings unless there are no crucial tasks to be completed.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
