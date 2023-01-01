About this product
Back-crossed indica-dominant Gelato #41 has resulted in a variety that is easy to grow while being very productive, adaptable to all environments and a wide range of climates from temperate through to hot. This is a plant that will delight the novice grower as well as the experienced connoisseur.
Originally developed by top Cali breeder Sherbinski, this Cup-winning, indica-dominant hybrid was first created by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Thin Mint Cookies and is also known as Bacio Gelato. No stranger to competitions, Gelato 41 won the very first legal High Times California (Central Valley) Cannabis Cup in the Indica category.
Gelato 41 BX grows very tall at over 200cm, especially when grown outdoors with its roots in the soil. In this environment, or in a greenhouse, yields can be as high as 750 gr/plant. Plants will be ready at the end of September or early October in northern latitudes while plants grown in the southern hemisphere are due in March. Indoor growers can expect harvests between 450 - 600 gr/m2 in an 8 - 10 week flowering period. Resistance to mould is high which adds to its ease of cultivation, even more so for newbies. Extract makers will also find much to cheer with Gelato 41 BX. Indoor growers should be aware that carbon air filters should be used as plants produce a very loud odour during flowering. Gelato 41 Bx is rich in the terpenes caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, humulene and trans-nerolidol.
The scent is Skunky and floral with notes of orange, cinnamon, lavender and hops while its flavour is sweet and includes notes of cream, hazelnuts, chocolate, spices, pine, and earth. THC levels are extremely high and can reach 30% or even more, while CBD is low at around 1% or less. The effect is highly potent and euphoric, lending itself to relaxing, watching movies and lazy days and nights. It is not recommended for novice consumers due to its very high potency.
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
