Gorilla Candy Auto Feminised is a popular cannabis strain with a blend of genetics from Caramel Auto and Gorilla Glue Auto. This strain is a well-balanced hybrid with 80% indica and 20% sativa genetics. Gorilla Candy Auto is known for its resistance to mould and beginner-friendly grow level. The plant structure is bushy and visually appealing, with dark blue, violet and red colours.
Cultivation:
Gorilla Candy Auto Feminised is an autoflowering strain with a relatively short grow cycle of 56 days from seed to harvest. Plants reach a maximum height of 150cm. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor cultivation, and the plant structure is typically bushy with a good yield of 400-500 gr/m2 indoors. Outdoor yields can vary depending on factors such as weather conditions and soil quality. This strain is also popular among beginner growers due to its high mould resistance and general ease of cultivation.
Flavour and Scent:
Gorilla Candy Auto Feminised has a unique blend of sweet, caramel, fuel and earthy Kush flavours. The aroma is pungent and earthy, with a subtle hint of fuel. The taste is smooth and satisfying, with a distinct sweetness that persists on the tongue. The flavour and scent profile of this strain is highly sought after by cannabis enthusiasts.
Effect:
Gorilla Candy Auto Feminised is a highly potent strain with a THC content ranging from 17 - 20% and minimal CBD content of less than 1%. The effect is a heavy physical and cerebral high that is characterised by strong psychedelic sensations. This strain is not recommended for novice users or those with a low tolerance for THC. The effect can last for several hours, and users report a feeling of euphoria and relaxation, followed by a sedative effect. Gorilla Candy Auto is ideal for evening use, as it can induce a deep and restful sleep.
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
