This sativa-dominant auto hybrid is fast, productive, flavoursome and imparts an energising, upbeat effect which is great for all social situations.



Green Crack Auto develops into small to medium-sized plants, 60 - 90 cm. tall, and is ideal for both indoor and outdoor gardens. In a grow cycle of 9 - 10 weeks from seedling some very generous harvests will be ready. Indoors it is a perfect plant to grow in a SoG (Sea of Green) set-up as it has a strong central stem which develops into one fat, dense cola while the smaller, lower side-branches can be pruned to accommodate greater planting density, thereby maximising yields.



Outdoors planted directly in the ground plants will grow to the upper limit in terms of height and rarely exceeding 100 cm. Growers wishing for ultra-discretion can tie the main stem down, as well as side branches as they develop, to maintain an even lower profile while exposing all bud sites to the sunlight.



This is quite a hungry strain, especially during the flowering phase, so don't stint with the nutrients if you want to obtain the best yields possible. Indoors yields will be between 500 - 650 gr/m2 while plants grown outdoors can produce between 70 - 300 gr. each. The buds are an attractive light green in colour and are flecked with bright orange pistils. Resin production is high making this a fine strain for those making extracts.



The taste of Green Crack Auto has a dominant mango flavour supported by floral and fruity notes all of which are emphasised on the exhale. THC production is around 20% with low CBD of 0.7%. The overall effect is very uplifting accompanied by euphoric sensations and a creative energy for those possessed of such talents. Its positive nature makes it ideal in a range of social situations at any time of day.

