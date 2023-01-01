About this product
LA Kush's origins are shrouded in mystery, with some claims that it's from an OG Kush phenotype, possibly crossed with Diesel. At the same time, another story has it that it hailed from Orange County in California and was grown from a single bag seed. Peyote Purple, meanwhile, is an S1 back-cross of Bubba Kush and is known for its high THC potential and its deep purple, almost black, appearance towards the end of flowering.
How L.A. Peyote Kush Grows
L.A. Kush is 90% indica and takes 8 - 9 weeks to complete the flowering phase.
Peyote Purple is another indica-dominant strain with 90% indica genetics. It is born from a single purple pheno-type which was back-crossed for several generations to cement its qualities. This plant also takes 8 - 9 weeks of flowering before it is ready to harvest, producing average yields of anything but average weed. The THC potential of this strain is very high, with plants attaining between 18 - 28%. Its name is attributed to its headiness.
L.A. Peyote Kush Taste, Smell, and Effect
This indica offers some pronounced cerebral effects with a relaxing yet uplifting effect, leaving users sleepy and somewhat unfocused with heavier use.
The scent of mint pervades the grow room, while earthy tastes of menthol and pine have some diesel/chem notes. With THC between 19 - 21%, the effect is potent yet quite upbeat, and it is certainly no couch-lock strain. Uplifting, happy, physically relaxing, and mentally creative.
L.A. Peyote Kush combines the very best attributes of both parent strains in a pleasurably full package. Get yours from Seedsman today.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
