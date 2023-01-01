Peyote Forum is an Indica-Sativa hybrid cross between the legendary taste sensation Forum Cookies, a phenotype of GSC (Girl Scout Cookies), and the highly potent Peyote Purple cannabis strains.



Forum Cookies is a 75% Sativa strain that retains the qualities of the original Girl Scout Cookies while adding extra cerebral Sativa effects. Despite the dominance of Sativa, the buds it produces are very dense and rich in resin-exuding trichomes which glisten against the forest green bud-leaves and orange pistils. Some plants may display purple hues in the buds and smaller leaves at maturity.



How Peyote Forum Grows

While yields aren't enormous they are certainly decent, and the sheer quality more than makes up for this fact. Flowering takes 65 days, give or take. This plant takes 8 - 9 weeks of flowering before it is ready to harvest, producing average yields of way-above-average weed.



Peyote Forum Taste, Smell, and Effect

Similar to the original GSC, Peyote Forum shows a pungent Skunk character with notes of nuts and sweet spices and suggestions of earth and pine. THC production will vary between 19 - 28% depending on conditions, lighting intensity, and the skill of the grower. The effect is physically relaxing while offering an uplifting cerebral twist, relieving stress while also helping with the symptoms of glaucoma, migraines , and headaches.



Peyote Purple, however, is an Indica-dominant strain with 90% Indica genetics. Its ancestry can be traced from a single purple phenotype which was back-crossed for several generations to secure its qualities.



The THC content is very high with plants reaching between 18 - 28%. Its name is attributed to its headiness as this Indica offers some pronounced cerebral effects with a relaxing, yet uplifting high which can cause sleepiness and impairment with heavier use.



Peyote Forum growers can expect some very potent, tasty dank buds with high levels of THC and an uplifting effect.

