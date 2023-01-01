About this product
Peyote Forum is an Indica-Sativa hybrid cross between the legendary taste sensation Forum Cookies, a phenotype of GSC (Girl Scout Cookies), and the highly potent Peyote Purple cannabis strains.
Forum Cookies is a 75% Sativa strain that retains the qualities of the original Girl Scout Cookies while adding extra cerebral Sativa effects. Despite the dominance of Sativa, the buds it produces are very dense and rich in resin-exuding trichomes which glisten against the forest green bud-leaves and orange pistils. Some plants may display purple hues in the buds and smaller leaves at maturity.
How Peyote Forum Grows
While yields aren't enormous they are certainly decent, and the sheer quality more than makes up for this fact. Flowering takes 65 days, give or take. This plant takes 8 - 9 weeks of flowering before it is ready to harvest, producing average yields of way-above-average weed.
Peyote Forum Taste, Smell, and Effect
Similar to the original GSC, Peyote Forum shows a pungent Skunk character with notes of nuts and sweet spices and suggestions of earth and pine. THC production will vary between 19 - 28% depending on conditions, lighting intensity, and the skill of the grower. The effect is physically relaxing while offering an uplifting cerebral twist, relieving stress while also helping with the symptoms of glaucoma, migraines , and headaches.
Peyote Purple, however, is an Indica-dominant strain with 90% Indica genetics. Its ancestry can be traced from a single purple phenotype which was back-crossed for several generations to secure its qualities.
The THC content is very high with plants reaching between 18 - 28%. Its name is attributed to its headiness as this Indica offers some pronounced cerebral effects with a relaxing, yet uplifting high which can cause sleepiness and impairment with heavier use.
Peyote Forum growers can expect some very potent, tasty dank buds with high levels of THC and an uplifting effect.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
