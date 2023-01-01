About this product
Peyote Wi-Fi CBD 2:1 was bred by crossing Peyote Purple and WiFi OG with the high-CBD Candida phenotype known as Seedsman CBD #2 to offer soothing relief for medical consumers. The offspring of these parent plants produce twice as much CBD as THC thus greatly reducing any attendant psycho-activity.
Peyote Purple is descended from a specially selected S1 pheno-type of the indica strain Bubba Kush which normally takes around 60 days to flower. Of the other parent strains, WiFi OG is a potent indica-sativa strain which is used in the US by medical marijuana patients to help treat symptoms of depression and anxiety, cancer, pain, glaucoma and the loss of appetite. Medical Marijuana Genetics' Candida provided the Seedsman CBD #2 phenotype which is an indica-sativa hybrid producing very high levels of CBD, between 10 - 20%, while its THC content is below 1%. It is a hardy plant suitable for all environments and most climates. CBD #2 has a similar length of flowering to the Peyote Purple, taking maybe a day or three longer. Growers of Peyote CBD 2:1 can expect a similar length of florescence at around 65 days. Outdoor harvests in northern latitudes will be expected in early to mid-October.
Peyote Wi-Fi CBD 2:1 produces between 12 - 14% CBD whilst THC levels are around 6 - 8% which will help to provide relief from the symptoms of a wide range of ailments whilst not getting patients heavily stoned and debilitated.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
