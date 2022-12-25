About this product
Purple Ghost Candy is 60% Sativa with 40% Indica genetics. These are large plants, easy to grow and with high potential yields both indoors and outdoors. High resin production and a tempting terpene profile make this a must-grow strain for extract makers.
How Purple Ghost Candy Grows
Growers will need to provide some support for the lateral branches of these large plants. Outdoors, plants can grow to a height of between 250 - 350 cm. and indoor cultivators are recommended not to spend too long on the vegetative growth phase prior to flowering unless they have plenty of space and head-room. Even so, a SCRoG set-up will both reduce the plants' height while exposing more bud sites to allow better light penetration, leading to even bigger yields.
Indoors, plants will take between 65 - 70 days to complete the flowering stage with yields of 500 - 600 gr/m2 rewarding growers. Outdoors in the northern hemisphere, harvest time will be during the middle of October with each plant capable of yielding between 700 - 900 gr. A noteworthy facet is the very large, golden resin crystals that are produced, and these become noticeable after only a week or two of the flowering stage.
Purple Ghost Candy Taste, Smell, and Effect
While Purple Ghost Candy has the typical fuel-like scent of OG strains, it is typified by spicy and earthy tastes alongside supporting notes of lemon and other fruits. THC production is high with CBD content low. The effect produced is potent with a strong physical side, balanced with a cerebrally stimulating effect. This is a perfect strain to enjoy when just chilling out during a hard-earned rest.
The qualities expressed by Purple Ghost Candy make it eminently suitable for entering into cup competitions whether for bud or extracts/concentrates.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
