Nirvana Bubblelicious was developed in the Midwest, U.S.A. then brought to Holland in the 90’s and further refined. Bubblelicious grows vigorously and finishes flowering in about 8 weeks. Bubblelicious is highly resinous and extra sweet.
Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w)
Sex: Feminized
Type: Mostly Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: September/October
Yield: 400 to 500g/m2
Height: Short
THC: 18 to 24%
CBD: 0.80%
CBN: 0.23%
Genetics: Developed in the Midwest, U.S.A.
Effect: Stoned; Indica Body Buzz
