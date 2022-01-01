Nirvana Bubblelicious was developed in the Midwest, U.S.A. then brought to Holland in the 90’s and further refined. Bubblelicious grows vigorously and finishes flowering in about 8 weeks. Bubblelicious is highly resinous and extra sweet.



Certain individuals actually display that distinct pink chewing gum scent and flavour… Yield: (Dried grams per square meter in a sea of green 600w)



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: Mostly Indica



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks



Outdoor Harvest: September/October



Yield: 400 to 500g/m2



Height: Short



THC: 18 to 24%



CBD: 0.80%



CBN: 0.23%



Genetics: Developed in the Midwest, U.S.A.



Effect: Stoned; Indica Body Buzz