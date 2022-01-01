About this product
The award winning crossing of Critical Mass X OG Kush - a powerful Indica legend discovered in California. This hardy and vigorous plant flowers in just eight weeks and yields a copious harvest of some of the biggest colas you’ve ever seen that are absolutely covered in trichrome crystals.
Critical Mass offers an accent of fresh tangy citrus to compliment the familiar earthy-pine kush flavors. Ideal for relaxation, pain relief and late night smoking.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Indica
Yield: 600gr/m2
Height: 100 to 120cm
Flower Time: 50 to 60 days
Outdoor Harvest: End September
THC: 25%
CBD: 2.1%
Genetics: Critical Mass x OG Kush
Critical Mass offers an accent of fresh tangy citrus to compliment the familiar earthy-pine kush flavors. Ideal for relaxation, pain relief and late night smoking.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Indica
Yield: 600gr/m2
Height: 100 to 120cm
Flower Time: 50 to 60 days
Outdoor Harvest: End September
THC: 25%
CBD: 2.1%
Genetics: Critical Mass x OG Kush
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!