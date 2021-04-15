About this product
Gelato is an indica dominant hybrid (55% indica / 45% Sativa) strain created through a cross of the infamous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC strains. It is infamous for its insanely delicious flavour and hugely powerful effects showing at the very minimum 20% THC. Gelato has a flavour that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavours. The aroma is just as sickly sweet and has a woody effect as the nugs are broken apart and smoked. Although it has a tasty flavour, Gelato is definitely best loved for its effects. Even with its slight indica dominance, the high is head heavy in nature and won’t leave with couch lock! It starts with a head high that hits you with an uplifted euphoria and a sense of slightly focused energy. As this head high builds a creeping body buzz will slowly build, leaving you completely relaxed and calm with a sense of peace and well-being. These effects make Gelato the perfect choice for patients suffering from muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue and headaches or migraines. Gelato buds are large and super dense with dark forest green nugs with plenty of purple and covered all over in crystals.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Mostly Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks
Outdoor Harvest:
Yield: Low
Height:
THC: 20 to 25%
CBD:
Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Cookies
Aroma/Flavour: Sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange
Effect: Uplifted euphoria
Medical Conditions: Muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue and headaches or migraines
Medicinal Properties: Yes
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
