GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: The reputation of this Californian super strain has spread like wildfire and now has become in great demand by growers and consumers everywhere. Because of it’s delicious smooth clean pleasing aroma and how it helps you unwind after a long busy day, that’s what makes GSC a top strain for all occasions. No denying GSC carries a very strong blow and punch to the senses. This potent strain is especially for those of you who are hardcore tokers, as it’s one of the most potent strains available on the market. Spectacular looking colourful buds, displaying Purple Orange Pinks very beautiful robust and solid nuggets.
Sex: Feminized
Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Autoflowering
Flowering Time: 55 to 60 days
Yield: Indoor: 450 to 450g/m²
THC: 28%
CBD: 0.2%
Genetics: OG Kush x Durban Poison x Cherry Kush
Aroma/Flavour: Cherry, Lemon, Mint, Sweet Fruit, Woody
Effect: Cerebral High, Creative energy, Euphoria
