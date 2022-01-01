GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Garden of Green Seeds: The reputation of this Californian super strain has spread like wildfire and now has become in great demand by growers and consumers everywhere. Because of it’s delicious smooth clean pleasing aroma and how it helps you unwind after a long busy day, that’s what makes GSC a top strain for all occasions. No denying GSC carries a very strong blow and punch to the senses. This potent strain is especially for those of you who are hardcore tokers, as it’s one of the most potent strains available on the market. Spectacular looking colourful buds, displaying Purple Orange Pinks very beautiful robust and solid nuggets.



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Type: Autoflowering



Flowering Time: 55 to 60 days



Outdoor Harvest:



Yield: Indoor: 450 to 450g/m²



Height:



THC: 28%



CBD: 0.2%



THC/CBD ratio:



Genetics: OG Kush x Durban Poison x Cherry Kush



Aroma/Flavour: Cherry, Lemon, Mint, Sweet Fruit, Woody



Effect: Cerebral High, Creative energy, Euphoria