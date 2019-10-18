About this product
This exceptional strain produces stunning dense buds that are coated with trichomes and literally leave your scissors glued up when trimming. Gorrila Glue also has some great medical benefits for treating anxiety, pain relief and insomnia. Note this strain is fast in grow stage and also note that Gorrila Glue #4 may have tendencies to show signs of hermaphrodite so keep eye on in flowering as the original Gorrila Glue #4 was a result of accidental pollination.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: 25% Indica / 75% Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: Late-Septembeer
Yield: Indoor: 400g/m2 - Outdoor: 700g/plant
Height:
THC: 24%
Genetics: Chem Sis x Chocolate Diesel x Sour Dubb
Taste/Flavour: Piney aroma with a chocolate Diesel
Medical Conditions: Anxiety, pain relief and Insomnia
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
