Female Seeds White Widow x Big Bud is a combination of the best genetics of two truly iconic strains of cannabis.



The WW x BB was first released in our X-line in 2010. This strain quickly moved to our permanent collection due to its massive popularity. The strain has remained popular ever since and is our current top seller.



It is a poly-hybrid, which means that from the same F1 cross, two populations were selected and stabilized separately for several generations. The result is an amazing hybrid with the high yield and skunky taste of the Big bud genetics. The powerful effect and smell originate from the White Widow genes.

WW x BB responds very well to all popular Indoor growing methods, comprising soil, hydroponics, SOG, SCROG and Deep Water Culture. It is easy to grow and offer new growers the opportunity to make a few mistakes while becoming a green thumb.



You can expect enormous resin production from the huge, tight buds. The super compact bud structure is the reason why WW x BB is not recommended for outdoors where there is high humidity in the latter stage of flowering as it is highly susceptible to mold. WW x BB provides a superior yield and are capable of producing yields up to 550 g per plant.



This strain develops a strong, pungent smell during its flowering stage making good air flow and filtration necessary when growing Indoors. The end product boasts a very generous THC content and produces relaxing yet functional high that is purely mellow – no anxiety or paranoia.



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: Indica/Sativa



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Type: Photoperiod



Flowering Time: 7 to 8 weeks



Outdoor Harvest: YES. See page … for suitable Outdoor zones worldwide and corresponding harvest periods



Yield: Indoor: 600 to 700g/m² - Outdoor: 350 to 550g/plant



Height: Indoor: 60 to 80cm - Outdoor: 150 to 200cm



THC:



CBD:



Genetics: White Widow x Big Bud



Taste/Smell: Strong, pungent smell and strong and fruity taste



Effects: Effect: White Widow ‘knock-out’ stone slowly evolving to a more cerebral, happy high



Grow Difficulty: Easy