About this product
Overview
Love having icy fresh smoke but don't want to deal with ice cubes? The Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents has a detachable tubing which goes straight in the freezer!
When not being held together by the included keck clips, the Glycerin Coil can be stored in a cold place and retain its temperature while your smoke travels through it.
The results between the coil and the diffused downstem is a full-flavored, icy smooth hit. The 18mm to 14mm removable downstem is 3" long, matches the color of your glycerin coil, and holds the included 14mm male deep bowl.
Gold accents can be found on the bottom of the beaker base and on a glass milli located on the outside of the glycerin coil itself.
If you like icy hits, it doesn't get much better than the Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents.
SPECS
Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11 inches
DankStop Bong
Choice Of Color
Gold Accents
Glass Milli
Keck Clips Included
Clear Glass
Colored Glass
Condenser Coil
45° Joint
Female Joint
14mm Joint
Flared Mouthpiece
Removable Downstem
Thick Glass
Beaker
Love having icy fresh smoke but don't want to deal with ice cubes? The Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents has a detachable tubing which goes straight in the freezer!
When not being held together by the included keck clips, the Glycerin Coil can be stored in a cold place and retain its temperature while your smoke travels through it.
The results between the coil and the diffused downstem is a full-flavored, icy smooth hit. The 18mm to 14mm removable downstem is 3" long, matches the color of your glycerin coil, and holds the included 14mm male deep bowl.
Gold accents can be found on the bottom of the beaker base and on a glass milli located on the outside of the glycerin coil itself.
If you like icy hits, it doesn't get much better than the Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents.
SPECS
Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11 inches
DankStop Bong
Choice Of Color
Gold Accents
Glass Milli
Keck Clips Included
Clear Glass
Colored Glass
Condenser Coil
45° Joint
Female Joint
14mm Joint
Flared Mouthpiece
Removable Downstem
Thick Glass
Beaker
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!