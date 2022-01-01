Overview



Love having icy fresh smoke but don't want to deal with ice cubes? The Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents has a detachable tubing which goes straight in the freezer!



When not being held together by the included keck clips, the Glycerin Coil can be stored in a cold place and retain its temperature while your smoke travels through it.



The results between the coil and the diffused downstem is a full-flavored, icy smooth hit. The 18mm to 14mm removable downstem is 3" long, matches the color of your glycerin coil, and holds the included 14mm male deep bowl.



Gold accents can be found on the bottom of the beaker base and on a glass milli located on the outside of the glycerin coil itself.



If you like icy hits, it doesn't get much better than the Glycerin Coil Beaker Bong with Gold Accents.



SPECS



Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11 inches



DankStop Bong

Choice Of Color

Gold Accents

Glass Milli

Keck Clips Included

Clear Glass

Colored Glass

Condenser Coil

45° Joint

Female Joint

14mm Joint

Flared Mouthpiece

Removable Downstem

Thick Glass

Beaker