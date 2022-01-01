This ﻿beautiful worked glass water pipe is will upgrade any smokers collection.



There really is a glorious worked glass cactus in the center of this water pipe.



The Bioluminescent Cactus Bong has a brown, desert like platform which holds two tall cactus plants.



These cacti have raised glass bumps to mimic a real cactus' spines.



This bong hits extremely smooth and buttery.



As the smoke travels through the arm and enters the base of the bong, it enters the circle perc.



This filters the smoke and passes through to the chamber up to the mouth piece.



Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 11 inches



Empire Glassworks Bong

Colors React To UV Light

Includes 14mm Male Bowl

Empire Glassworks Decal

Base Width: 4"

Worked Glass

Thick Glass

Flared Mouthpiece

Themed Glass

American Glass

Maria Rings

Dewar's Joint

14mm Joint

Female Joint

90° Joint

Circ Perc