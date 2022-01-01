Fire Cut Inset to Donut Perc Big Bong



Fire cut style is a popular glassblowing method of piercing glass with tiny holes as a way of diffusion.



The fire cut holes can be seen on the two inset percs located in the main chamber of the bong.



The smoke is led into the bottom fire cut inset perc by way of circular tubing, resembling a doughnut.



SPECS:



Joint Size: 18mm female



Height: 15.5 inches



Choice Of Accent Colors

Includes 18mm Male Bowl

Fire Cut Style Percs

Base Width: 4.25"

Clear Glass

Colored Glass

Ice Catcher

Donut Perc

Inset Perc

Dewar's Joint

Flared Mouthpiece

Thick Glass

Deep Bowl

90° Joint

18mm Joint

Female Joint