PERFECT DAILY DRIVER



The Nucleus 14" Beaker Bong w/ Donut Style Ice Catcher is clean and simple!



This gorgeous bong is made from scientific thick, clear glass.



3.5" downstem and 14" height, as well as all the bells and whistles to make a great water pipe!



Featuring varied decals, you get a small surprise upon delivery!



SMOKING EXPERIENCE



The 14" height paired with a 3.5" downstream and donut style ice catcher is sure to deliver a smooth tasty hoot by the time it reaches your mouth!



Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 14 inches



Decal Colors Chosen Randomly

3.5" Downstem

18mm To 14mm Removable Downstem

Includes 14mm Male Bowl W/ Handle

Doughnut Style Ice Catcher

Flared Mouthpiece

Removable Downstem

45° Joint

Female Joint

14mm Joint

Ice Catcher

Beaker

Scientific Glass

Thick Glass