If you've never had a chance to try a glycerin coil on your water pipes or rigs your missing out. This Bong is sure to cool your smoke to an ideal temperature while also filtering for great hoots!

Glycerin Coil w/ Colored Inline Perc Bong



You use ice to cool your smoke? Were you raised by wolves?!



If you really care about getting the most out of your herb, then you'll want a bong with a glycerin coil.



DESIGN



Store the removable coil in your fridge or freezer until your next smoke session and enjoy hits colder than your ex's heart.



Below the coil is the inline percolator, filtering your smoke for smoother hits.



Made out of high quality glass by Nucleus Glass.



SPECS:



Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 13 inches



Nucleus Bong

Choice Of Color (Black, Blue, Green, Clear)

Keck Clip Included

Condenser Coil

90° Joint

Female Joint

14mm Joint

Flared Mouthpiece

Inline Perc

Thick Glass