If you've never had a chance to try a glycerin coil on your water pipes or rigs your missing out. This Bong is sure to cool your smoke to an ideal temperature while also filtering for great hoots!
Glycerin Coil w/ Colored Inline Perc Bong
You use ice to cool your smoke? Were you raised by wolves?!
If you really care about getting the most out of your herb, then you'll want a bong with a glycerin coil.
DESIGN
Store the removable coil in your fridge or freezer until your next smoke session and enjoy hits colder than your ex's heart.
Below the coil is the inline percolator, filtering your smoke for smoother hits.
Made out of high quality glass by Nucleus Glass.
SPECS:
Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 13 inches
Nucleus Bong
Choice Of Color (Black, Blue, Green, Clear)
Keck Clip Included
Condenser Coil
90° Joint
Female Joint
14mm Joint
Flared Mouthpiece
Inline Perc
Thick Glass
