About this product
The Tonfa Wig Wag UFO to Matrix Perc Bong by Ronin Glass features a really cool and trippy design. With an almost entirely straight tube design this bong is sure to rip hard as heck. As smoke enters the bong it is immediately meet by the matrix perc which then filters up to the UFO colored Milli Perc. This ensures you get ideal smoke filtration while reducing drag. Finally leading to the Ice Pinch for even cooler smoke to the flared mouthpiece for a killer Hoot!
Joint Size: 14mm female Height: 15.5 inches
Ronin Glass Bong
Base Width: 4.5"
Wig Wag Coloring
Ronin Glass Decals
14mm Male Bowl Included
UFO Perc
Matrix Perc
Dewar's Joint
Flared Mouthpiece
Ice Catcher
14mm Joint
90° Joint
Female Joint
