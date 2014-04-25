Our 8 Ball Kush is a potent, solid shatter that looks good from all angles. Originating from King Kush and the Bubba Kush strains, 8 Ball Kush has a high density of trichomes that you can bank on. The terpenes in this 8 Ball Kush are herbaceous with a spicy collection of garden aromas. 8 Ball Kush Shatter has notes of basil, oregano and rosemary arising from Caryophyllene. The terpene Humulene adds the warmth of coriander. Only fresh cannabis inputs are used with a proprietary blend of hydrocarbons, in all Shatterizer extraction processes. Specially sourced and selected from the finest growers across Canada, we look for flower with the right characteristics, from THC levels to terps and flavonoids. All Shatterizer Extracts are made with love in Ontario, using the highest-levels of science, tech and quality extraction methods. Please enjoy responsibly!